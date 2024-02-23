Centre released 8.28 lakh crore grants-in-aid to states during FY19-FY23

New Delhi: The central government released over ₹8.28 lakh crore grants-in-aid to states between FY2019 and FY2023 based on recommendations of successive finance commissions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Bengal received the lion's share of ₹69,465.22 crore during the five years ended FY2023, followed by Uttar Pradesh at ₹63,152.96 crore, Kerala at ₹62,496.31 crore and Andhra Pradesh at ₹59,754.69 crore, according to finance ministry data released on Friday.

Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim received the least funding under the grants at ₹489.50 crore, ₹2,129.53 crore, and ₹2,219.10 crore, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grants-in-aid are payments in the form of assistance and contributions made by the Centre to states to fund specific projects.

It is also a significant mode of spending for the Centre for the delivery of public goods. It is used for non-plan revenue deficit of states, elementary education, environment, improving outcomes, maintenance of roads and bridges, local bodies, calamity relief, etc.

Interestingly, the total amount of grants-in-aid has seen a consistent annual rise from FY2019 to FY2022, before falling to a three-year-low in FY2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu & Kashmir, which was re-organised into two union territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh in 2019, didn't receive any grants-in-aid between FY2021 and FY2023.

A finance ministry spokesperson didn't respond to emailed queries.

While the Centre’s capex increased 29% to ₹4.9 lakh crore during the first half of FY2024, states' capex increased by 52.8% during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, several states have lagged behind the Centre in terms of meeting the budgeted capex target.

Based on data available for 23 states, while state capex has increased by a sharp 52.8% annually during first half of FY2024, states have utilised only 25.2% of their budgeted capex during the period, said a recent report by Bank of Baroda.

"However, in terms of meeting the budgeted target, states have been lagging the Centre. Out of budgeted capital expenditure of ₹8.09 lakh crores, the actual capex is ₹2.63 lakh crores, which is around 32.3% of the Budgeted amount," the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is higher than last year. In fact, in H1FY23, states’ capex spending stood at 25.2% of the budgeted amount," it added.

According to the report, states like Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Kerala have utilised a large chunk of their capex during the first half of FY24, while Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka have used less than 30% of the budgeted amount during the same period.

