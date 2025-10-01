Centre releases ₹1.01 lakh crore as tax devolution to states ahead of Diwali — Here's how much each state will get

The Union Government has announced to release an additional ₹ 1,01,603 crore to State Governments on October 1, 2025, to support capital spending and welfare expenditures ahead of the festive season.
The centre will release the funds on October 1, 2025, days before the normal monthly devolution, which is expected to be released on October 10, 2025, days before Diwali.
“In view of upcoming festive season and to enable States to accelerate capital spending and finance their development/ welfare related expenditure, the Union Government has released an additional tax devolution of ₹ 1,01,603 crore to State Governments on 1st October, 2025, in addition to the normal monthly devolution due to be released on 10th October 2025,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement issued on October 1.
Uttar Pradesh will receive the highest allocation among all states, totalling ₹18,227 crore. Poll-bound Bihar follows as the second-highest recipient with ₹219 crore, and Madhya Pradesh ranks third with ₹7,976 crore. Meanwhile, Goa will get the lowest allocation at ₹392 crore, with Sikkim next at ₹394 crore.
Here's how much states will get after a devolution of ₹1,01,603 crore —
Andhra Pradesh: ₹4,112 crore
Arunachal Pradesh: ₹1,785 crore
Bihar: ₹10,219 crore
Chhattisgarh: ₹3,462 crore
Goa: ₹392 crore
Gujarat: ₹3,534 crore
Haryana: ₹1,111 crore
Himachal Pradesh: ₹843 crore
Jharkhand: ₹3,360 crore
Karnataka: ₹3,705 crore
Kerala: ₹1,956 crore
Madhya Pradesh: ₹7,976 crore
Maharashtra: ₹6,418 crore
Manipur: ₹727 crore
Meghalaya: ₹779 crore
Mizoram: ₹508 crore
Nagaland: ₹578 crore
Odisha: ₹4,601 crore
Punjab: ₹1,836 crore
Rajasthan: ₹6,123 crore
Sikkim: ₹394 crore
Tamil Nadu: ₹4,144 crore
Telangana: ₹2,136 crore
Tripura: ₹719 crore
Uttar Pradesh: ₹18,227 crore
Uttarakhand: ₹1,136 crore
West Bengal: ₹7,644 crore
