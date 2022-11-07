Centre releases 7,183 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states

With the release of eighth instalment for the month of November, 2022, the total amount of revenue deficit grants released to the states in 2022-23 has gone up to ₹57,467.33 crore
New Delhi: The central government has released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states including Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Rajasthan and West Bengal for the month of November, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total post devolution revenue deficit grant of ₹86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The recommended grant is released by the Department of Expenditure to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly instalments.
“The Department of Expenditure released the 8th monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of ₹7,183.42 crore to 14 states as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission," the ministry said in a press release.
Post devolution revenue deficit grants are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released to the states as per the recommendations of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post devolution.
The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the Fifteenth Finance Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the state after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.
The states that have been recommended grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission during the current fiscal are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, the ministry said.