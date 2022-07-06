Centre releases fourth revenue deficit grant

Centre releases fourth revenue deficit grant1 min read . 07:42 PM IST
- States will get a total grant of Rs. 86,201 crore in 2022-23, the finance ministry said
REVENUE DEFICIT GRANT, NEW DELHI :Centre has released revenue deficit grant of ₹7,183.42 crore to 14 states, taking the total amount to Rs. 28733.67 crore in the financial year. States will get a total grant of Rs. 86,201 crore in 2022-23, the finance ministry said in a statement Wedensday.
The department of expenditure released the third monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grant as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, which had said that total grant of ₹86,201 crore to should be issued to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. in 12 equated monthly instalments. The states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
“With the release of 4th instalment for the month of July, 2022, the total amount of Revenue Deficit Grants released to the States in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs. 28733.67 crore," the ministry said.
The grants are provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post devolution. The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the Fifteenth Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.