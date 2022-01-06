New Delhi: The finance ministry on Thursday released the tenth monthly instalment of revenue deficit grant of ₹9,871 crore to 17 states. With this, a total of ₹98,710 crore has been released to eligible states as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant in the current financial year so far.

Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grants are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution and as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. The Commission had recommended PDRD grants to 17 States and the same is being released in monthly installments.

The eligibility of states to receive this grant and its quantum was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the state after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission had recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of ₹1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22. Out of this, 83.33% has been released so far.

The states that have been recommended PDRD Grant are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

