The union government today released monthly post devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant of ₹9,871 crore to 17 states, according to an official statement.

The ministry of finance said this was the 10th instalment of the PDRD grant released to the states.

So far, a total amount of ₹98,710 crore has been released to eligible states as post devolution revenue deficit grant in the current financial year.

The government has also given state-wise details of the grant released this month and total amount of revenue deficit grant released to the states in 2021-22.

The revenue deficit grants are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution and they grants are released to the states as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post devolution.

The Commission has recommended PDRD grants to 17 States and the same is being released in monthly installments.

The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the state after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total post devolution revenue deficit grant of ₹1.18 lakh crore to 17 states in the financial year 2021-22. Out of this, an amount of ₹98,710 crore (83.33%) has been released so far.

The states who have been recommended grants by the 15th Finance Commission are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

