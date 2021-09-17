Centre releases 2,427 crore for urban local bodies

New Delhi: The central government on Friday released Rs. 2,427 crore to 11 states for their urban local bodies as the first instalment of grants for the current fiscal to be used in centrally sponsored projects.

An official statement from the finance ministry said that the grant (called tied grants linked to specific projects) goes to cities and towns with less than one million population.

Urban local bodies are divided into two categories—million-plus urban agglomerations or cities (excluding Delhi and Srinagar) and all other cities and towns with less than one million population referred to as non-million plus cities. Separate grants are given them.

Out of the total grants recommended by the Fifteenth Finance Commission for non-million plus cities, 40% is basic or untied grant and the remaining 60% is tied grant. Untied grants can be utilised for location specific needs except for payment of salary and incurring other establishment expenditure.

Tied grants for the non-million plus cities are released for supporting and strengthening the delivery of basic services out of which half is earmarked for ‘sanitation solid waste management and attainment of star ratings as developed by the ministry of housing and urban affairs and the remaining half is tied to ‘drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling’.

Tied grants are meant to ensure availability of additional funds to urban local bodies over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and the state for sanitation and drinking water under various centrally sponsored schemes and provide quality services to citizens.

States are required to transfer the grants to the urban local bodies within 10 working days of receipt from the Central government. Any delay beyond 10 working days requires the state governments to release the grants with interest.

So far, Rs. 4943.73 crore has been released to urban local bodies in FY22. (ends)

