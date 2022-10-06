Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / Centre releases 7,183 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states

Centre releases 7,183 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 03:12 PM ISTSaurav Anand

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The recommended grant is released by the Department of Expenditure to the recommended States in 12 equated monthly instalments.

New Delhi: The central government has released 7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states including Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Department of Expenditure released the 7th monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of 7,183.42 crore to 14 states as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

With the latest release, the total revenue deficit grants released to states so far in 2022-23 has gone up to 50,282.92 crore, the ministry said.

The states that have been recommended Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission during the current fiscal are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

