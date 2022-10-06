Centre releases ₹ 7,183 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states

Centre releases ₹ 7,183 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states. (Photo: Mint)

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of ₹86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The recommended grant is released by the Department of Expenditure to the recommended States in 12 equated monthly instalments.