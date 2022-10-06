Centre releases 7,183 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of ₹86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The recommended grant is released by the Department of Expenditure to the recommended States in 12 equated monthly instalments.
New Delhi: The central government has released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states including Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The Department of Expenditure released the 7th monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of ₹7,183.42 crore to 14 states as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.
With the latest release, the total revenue deficit grants released to states so far in 2022-23 has gone up to ₹50,282.92 crore, the ministry said.
The states that have been recommended Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission during the current fiscal are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.