NEW DELHI : The Central Government on Wednesday released ₹17,000 crores in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to states and union territories, said an official statement.

With this, the total GST compensation given to states and union territories in FY22 reach ₹60,000 crores, in addition to funds transferred to them under a borrowing facility.

As recommended by the federal tax body the GST Council, Rs.1.59 trillion debt raised by the Centre has already been released to states and union territories with legislature in lieu of GST Compensation this year. The transfer of funds come as a big relief to states facing revenue loss due to the impact economic activities suffered during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic earlier this fiscal.

Finance ministry data showed that large state economies like Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh were major beneficiaries of the fund transfer. This also indicates the reliance of these states on GST compensation for balancing their budgets. Given that the compensation is likely to end in June next year, central and state authorities are now exploring ways of making GST more efficient and to improve revenue collections.

GST collections in October at ₹1.3 trillion is the second highest since the roll out of the new indirect tax system in 2017. Data on e-way bills or electronic permits for goods transportation raised in October suggests that GST receipts of Centre and states may reach an all time high in November, aided by a strong pick up in consumption during the festive season. GST authorities have also been trying to curtail tax evasion and improve compliance in recent months, leveraging various self-policing features of the tax system.

