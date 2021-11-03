Centre releases Rs17,000 crore to states in GST compensation

GST collections in October at ₹1.3 trillion is the second highest since the roll out of the new indirect tax system in 2017. Data on e-way bills or electronic permits for goods transportation raised in October suggests that GST receipts of Centre and states may reach an all time high in November, aided by a strong pick up in consumption during the festive season. GST authorities have also been trying to curtail tax evasion and improve compliance in recent months, leveraging various self-policing features of the tax system.