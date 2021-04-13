Centre reports 12% jump in FY21 indirect tax revenue

The bulk of the ₹3.91 trillion collected in FY21 in excise and service tax together is from excise duty on items such as petrol and diesel that are outside GST. The ministry did not give the break-up of central excise and service tax but the arrears on account of service tax—a levy which got subsumed into GST— is a small amount. It was in the range of ₹1,400 crores, going by the revised estimates given in union budget for FY22.