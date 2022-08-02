Centre revises windfall tax levied on crude, diesel and jet fuel2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 11:38 PM IST
The government has increased tax on domestically produced crude oil and cut export taxes on jet fuel and diesel
The government has increased tax on domestically produced crude oil and cut export taxes on jet fuel and diesel
Listen to this article
The government has once again revised the newly-introduced windfall tax levied on crude, diesel and jet fuel (ATF), according to a government notification issued on Tuesday.