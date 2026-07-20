Centre may revive NaBFID-IIFCL merger plan after REC-PFC move to build infra financing giant

The Centre is reviving a five-year-old plan to combine two of India's largest infrastructure lenders, two people aware of the discussions said. The proposal to merge the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) with the India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd. (IIFCL), if implemented, would create an infrastructure lending giant with a combined loan book of nearly ₹1.85 trillion.
The creation of NaBFID in 2021 came with the ambition to merge it with its older cousin IIFCL, but the plan never took off. Momentum from the ongoing merger of power sector financiers REC Ltd and Power Finance Corp. (PFC) has given the plan a new life, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. The idea is to create a stronger development finance institution (DFI) that can support India's rapidly expanding infrastructure financing needs.