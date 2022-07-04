Centre: Robust GST will help states give up compensation3 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 12:36 AM IST
Net direct tax collections improved 49% in FY22 from a year ago. Up to mid-June of FY23, net direct tax collection are up 45%
The trend of robust goods and services tax (GST) revenue collection of ₹1.51 trillion a month on average in the June quarter brings states’ GST revenue receipts closer to the level of revenue protection they seek, according to the revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj.