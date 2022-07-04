Centre: Robust GST will help states give up compensation

Last month, the Council decided to withdraw several tax exemptions and correct tax anomalies to improve efficiency in the GST system. The revenue secretary said the decision to withdraw the tax exemption on certain pre-packaged and labelled items and place them in the 5% slab was based on feedback from states that they had lost out on revenue collection when they shifted to the GST regime. The Council’s decision was to prevent the abuse of the arbitrage offered by the tax exemption on unbranded items. Several entities used labels on their pre-packaged products to take advantage of the exemption available to the unbranded products.

