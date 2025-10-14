Centre weighs higher spending on rural job guarantee scheme as floods deepen distress in some states
Summary
The current allocation of ₹86,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) may be reassessed as spending trends and calamities like floods indicate a potential need for more resources.
New Delhi: The government is reassessing the budget for its flagship rural job guarantee scheme amid worsening distress following widespread floods across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story