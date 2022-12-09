Centre seeks Parliament nod for additional spending of 4.36 trillion in FY23

The Union government on Friday sought Parliament’s nod for additional spending of ₹4.36 trillion for FY23, including over ₹1 trillion for fertilizer subsidy after the war in Europe boosted prices of soil nutrients and their feedstocks.
The first batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in Lok Sabha by the minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary also sought approval for additional expenditure of ₹80,348 crore towards food subsidy and additional allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).
The supplementary demand is an additional grant required to meet the required expenditure of the government over and above the amount for which the parliamentary nod was taken earlier.
The need for additional expenditure arose as the fertilizer subsidy burden crossed the budget estimates in the wake of the developments in Europe and the need for the government to continue supporting additional requirements for providing food grains to the poor.
The government has sought gross additional expenditure of ₹4,35,938.87 crore, but the net cash outgo is expected only of ₹3,25,756.69 crore, as additional expenditure is matched by savings of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregating to ₹1,10,180.59 crore.
Besides, a token provision of ₹1.59 crore has been sought, one lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings for new programmes.
“The total net cash outgo under the supplementary demand for grants, which is somewhat smaller than our expectations, is dominated by fertilizer subsidy, food subsidy, payments to the OMCs for domestic LPG operations, and funds towards NREGA. Additionally, capex has been augmented by around ₹31,000 crore, which should help to ensure that the capex target is achieved," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.
“With savings likely under other heads, we do not see the supplementary demands resulting in a meaningful breach of the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP," she added.
Of the additional expenditure under the first demand for the grant, a sum of ₹60,110.32 crore has been sought towards food subsidy (to Food Corporation of India under the National Food Security Act) and for additional allocation under the PMGKAY scheme.
The highest amount of expenditure is towards payment of fertilizer subsidies. “For payment towards indigenous P&K subsidy ( ₹14,889.67 crore) and imported P&K subsidy ( ₹8,232.56 crore). For payment towards indigenous Urea subsidy ( ₹71,860.41 crore) and imported urea subsidy ( ₹14,304.15 crore)," a statement detailing the expenditure heads under the first batch of supplementary demand of grant said.
“While the government’s overall supplementary demand for grants is broadly in line with our expectations, the additional outgo on food subsidy under PMGKY is lower than our expectations. The positive aspect to note is that apart from additional outgo on account of subsidy bills, there is additional outgo for employment generation in the form of National Employment Guarantee Fund and capital asset creation under MGNREGS," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings.
“Taking into account the additional expenditure outgo and expectations of higher-than-budgeted tax revenue collection, we estimate the Centre’s fiscal deficit to exceed the budget target by around ₹0.8-1 lakh crore in FY23," Sinha said.
Approval has also been sought for the expenditure of the ministry of petroleum and natural gas to pay LPG subsidies to OMCs and LPG connections to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, among others totalling ₹29,944 crore.
The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for FY23 includes 75 grants and six appropriations.
The additional expenditure also includes ₹13,669 crore and ₹12,000 crore for meeting the spending requirements of the telecom and railway ministries, respectively, besides about ₹10,000 crore for transfer to GST compensation fund for giving compensation to states and UTs.
Approval has been sought for ₹46,000 crore additional expenditure by the rural development ministry, which includes ₹4,920 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.
