NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday sought the Parliament’s approval for spending an extra Rs23,675 crore this fiscal, bulk of which will be for meeting healthcare requirements.

Total expenditure projected for FY22 at the time of budget announcement in February was Rs34.8 trillion.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also sought the Parliament’s approval for transferring to states around Rs1.59 trillion in loans raised from the market towards GST compensation.

This is part of a nearly Rs1.64 trillion allocation called technical supplementary demands, which do not involve net cash outgo as it is financed either by savings, extra revenue receipts, or other arrangements. GST compensation to states by way of loans raised by the Centre will eventually be repaid from cess levied in future on luxury and sin goods. This was cleared by the GST Council in May as there would be a shortfall this year on the cess collected from items such as cars and tobacco to compensate states for their GST revenue deficit.

The spending proposals are part of the current fiscal's first supplementary demand for grants that was tabled in the House today.

Around 72% of extra spending, involving a net cash outgo of Rs23,675 crore, will go the healthcare sector. The rest will be used for loans to Air India, support to sugar mills and lenders for borrowers under compound interest support scheme for loan moratorium, showed the document tabled by Sitharaman.

Within healthcare, fresh funds will be allocated to rural health mission for covid emergency response and preparedness package. The Union cabinet on 8 July had cleared the covid spending package in view of the possibility of a third wave. The package was a continuation of a similar scheme offered during the first wave of the covid last year.

The Centre’s final fiscal position at the end of the year will depend on any fresh spending requirement that comes up later, trends in revenue collection including taxes, disinvestment proceeds, and receipts from services offered by the government.

