Centre seeks Parliament nod for net extra spend of 23,675 crore

This is part of a nearly Rs1.64 trillion allocation called technical supplementary demands, which do not involve net cash outgo as it is financed either by savings, extra revenue receipts, or other arrangements. GST compensation to states by way of loans raised by the Centre will eventually be repaid from cess levied in future on luxury and sin goods. This was cleared by the GST Council in May as there would be a shortfall this year on the cess collected from items such as cars and tobacco to compensate states for their GST revenue deficit.

