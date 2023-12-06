New Delhi: The government on Wednesday sought Parliament's approval for gross additional spending of ₹1.29 trillion for FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the first batch of supplementary demand for grants, the government sought approval to spend a net ₹583.78 billion in the current fiscal, which involves a cash outgo. The gross spending involves reshuffling expenses among various central ministries and departments.

The demand for grants was tabled in the Lok Sabha by minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary,

The Centre also sought permission to spend ₹709.68 billion, which can be met through enhanced receipts and savings under various heads.

The Narendra Modi government said it will spend an additional ₹133.51 billion for fertilizer subsidies and ₹145.24 billion for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA).

In the FY2024 budget, the government had allocated ₹1.75 trillion for fertilizer subsidies, after this bill surged to a record high of ₹2.55 lakh crore during FY 2023.

Mint had on 7 November reported, quoting experts from rating agencies, that India’s fertilizer subsidy bill may touch ₹2 trillion this financial year as higher consumption and costlier natural gas could drive it past initial estimates of ₹1.75 trillion.

In the first six months of FY2024, the fertilizer subsidy bill had crossed 63% of the full-year allocation.

During September, the Centre said it will borrow ₹6.55 trillion for the second half of the ongoing financial year or 42.45% of its gross market borrowing of ₹15.43 trillion for FY2024, leaving its borrowing plans unchanged for the ongoing fiscal.

So far, the Centre has maintained it will meet the ongoing year's fiscal deficit target comfortably on the back of robust tax proceeds, higher non-tax revenues, including dividends from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state-run banks, which will offset any revenue shortfall from disinvestment.

Last week, the department of Economic Affairs (DEA) secretary Ajay Seth said the Centre is confident of achieving its FY2024 fiscal deficit target of 5.9% and was committed to lowering the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY2026.

According to the latest data from the Controller General of Accounts, the government's fiscal deficit during the first seven months of the current financial year stood at ₹8.03 trillion, or 45% of the annual estimates of ₹17.87 trillion.

In its economic review released last month, the finance ministry said buoyant tax collection, achieved during the ongoing fiscal, will give more fiscal space to the Centre for spending, and the government revenues are expected to substantially exceed budgeted estimates amid increased economic activity.

Interestingly, the central government has budgeted ₹45.03 trillion for expenditure in its annual budget for FY2024. The Centre's tax and non-tax revenue are pegged at ₹26.33 trillion for the fiscal.

The request for the first supplementary demand for grants 2023-24 comes about five months ahead of the general elections, slated for May 2024.

The government can always opt to go for a second supplementary demand for grants if required but will need the Parliament's nod for any additional spending.

The BJP government led by Modi, which is seeking a third consecutive term in the general elections, has been rolling out several welfare measures, including fertilizer, food and other subsidies to revive the rural economy.

