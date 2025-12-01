Govt seeks parliament nod for net extra spending of ₹41,455 crore this year
The finance ministry has sought lawmakers' approval for an extra ₹41,455 crore spending this fiscal year for subsidies and administrative costs, including fertilizer and urea imports. Despite this, the fiscal deficit target remains intact due to potential savings and high GDP growth.
The government on Monday sought parliament's approval for a net extra spending of ₹41,455 crore in the current financial year to meet administrative and subsidy obligations.
