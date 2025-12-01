Govt seeks parliament nod for net extra spending of ₹41,455 crore this year

India’s real GDP growth for July-September came in at a six-quarter high of 8.2%. Most forecasts had pegged it at around 7%. A year ago, Q2 growth was just 5.6%, and in Q1 of the current fiscal it was 7.8%. Nominal GDP growth, measured at current prices without adjusting for inflation, slowed to 8.7% because of low inflation. It is expected to end FY26 at below 8%, compared with 9.8% in FY25. This is a concern for the government, which assumed 10.5% nominal GDP growth in the FY26 Budget while projecting revenues.