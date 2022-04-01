Centre seeks to borrow 8.45 trillion in Apr-Sep

If Indian bonds are included in the global bond indices in the second half of FY23, a new source of demand will get generated, Nayar said, adding that this would allow for a larger supply in the second half to get absorbed. “Once the borrowing calendar for FY23 kicks off, we expect the G-sec yields to start hardening, in line with the global trends, even though the repo rate may not be hiked till August 2022. We expect the 10-year G-sec yield to cross 7% over the next few weeks and rise to as much as 7.4% over the course of the first half of FY23," she added.