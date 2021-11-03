NEW DELHI : The Central government on Thursday announced a sharp reduction of ₹10 a litre on diesel and ₹5 a litre on petrol offering a big relief to consumers on the eve of Deepavali.

The move is expected to help cool inflation, boost consumption and help in economic recovery. The price cut takes effect from Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement. Retail autofuel prices will come down accordingly, the ministry said. Centre also urged states to reduce the value added tax (VAT) levied by them on petrol and diesel to give further relief to consumers.

“The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol. Indian farmers have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase and the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season," the ministry said in its statement.

One factor that has enabled the Centre to bite the bullet and announce the tax cut is that Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections are improving. GST receipts in October have reached the second highest ever of ₹1.3 trillion and e-way bill data for October indicates that GST receipts in November could touch a record level exceeding the ₹1.41 trillion collected for transactions in March. Improved GST receipts could rub off on corporate tax collections too as higher sales could boost their tax payments.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.