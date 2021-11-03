Centre slashes excise duty on auto fuel as GST receipts grow

One factor that has enabled the Centre to bite the bullet and announce the tax cut is that Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections are improving. GST receipts in October have reached the second highest ever of ₹1.3 trillion and e-way bill data for October indicates that GST receipts in November could touch a record level exceeding the ₹1.41 trillion collected for transactions in March. Improved GST receipts could rub off on corporate tax collections too as higher sales could boost their tax payments.