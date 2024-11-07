Centre-state budget talks, GST Council meet likely after Parliament session
Summary
- The Centre’s upcoming budget consultations with state finance ministers, coupled with a crucial GST Council meet, underscore the government’s focus on spurring job creation and reviving urban demand amid signs of slowing consumption.
NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to consult state finance ministers on the FY26 Union Budget following Parliament’s winter session, which concludes on 20 December. Her focus: strategies to drive job creation and economic growth amid signs of easing urban consumption.