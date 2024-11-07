“More than the Union Budget, it is the GST Council which now holds the key to boosting consumption. The Council has to look at ways to reduce GST rates to improve consumption demand. That is a major policy instrument available now, provided states also agree," said N. R Bhanumurthy, director, Madras School of Economics, noting that while GST revenue hit ₹1.87 trillion in October—the second highest in the new indirect tax regime, the tax’s impact on consumption has been apparent.