Centre, states collect about ₹1.46 trillion in GST in November1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 04:37 PM IST
Since March this year, GST receipts have remained above ₹1.4 trillion as the country gradually came out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since March this year, GST receipts have remained above ₹1.4 trillion as the country gradually came out of the coronavirus pandemic.
New Delhi: Central and state governments have collected about ₹1.46 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in November, as festive demand continued to support consumption of goods and services.