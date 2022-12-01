Centre, states collect about 1.46 trillion in GST in November

Experts said the 11% revenue growth in November was expected. “The sequential dip in collections in November 2022 relative to October 2022, reflects the boost from quarter end payments in the latter month, as the inflows in each month pertain to the activity in the previous month. Moreover, while festive spending is assessed to have been high in October 2022, the generation of GST e-way bills had moderated sequentially given a higher number of holidays in that month," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at rating agency Icra Ltd.