Centre, states collect around ₹1.56 trillion in GST in January, second highest ever
- The highest ever GST collection was in April 2022 when revenue receipts stood at ₹1.68 trillion.
Central and state governments have collected around ₹1.56 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in January, showing an improvement of 24% over what was collected in the same month a year ago, finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
