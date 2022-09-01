Centre, states collect over 1.43 trillion in GST in August

Central and state authorities have been taking a host of steps including tighter reporting requirements and data analytics to check tax evasion and abuse of tax credits. This has helped in increasing the number of people filing tax returns as well as the revenue collected. Improvement in revenue receipts is a big relief for state governments which will not be receiving GST compensation from central government from July 2022 after the five-year transition period in the new tax regime.

