New Delhi: Central and state governments collected ₹1.03 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in May, said an official statement. May revenue collection is about 27% lower than that in April, but is 65% more than what was collected in the same month last year.

The figure shows that the second wave of the pandemic, which has led to regional movement restrictions and business disruption, is beginning to tell on revenue collection. This was anticipated given that e-way bills or goods transportation permits raised in April was over 17% lower than in March. The tax remitted in May refers to sales achieved in April.

Taxes to be collected in June could show further moderation as e-way bills generated in May had shown a further 35% fall from the level seen in April, as per data available from GSTN, the company that processes tax returns.

Finance ministry said in its statement that May tax collection figure includes GST collection from domestic transactions till 4 June since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver and reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for the return filing month May in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

This is the eighth month in a row GST revenues have crossed ₹1 trillion mark, the ministry said. “This is despite the fact that most of the states have been under strict lockdown due to the pandemic. In addition, while the taxpayers with turnover above ₹five crore had to file their returns by 4 June, which they would have otherwise filed by 20th May, smaller taxpayers with turnover less than ₹five crore still have time till first week of July to file the returns without any late fee and interest and the revenue from these taxpayers is deferred till then," the ministry said.

The actual revenues for May thus would be higher and would be known when all the extended dates expire, the ministry said.

