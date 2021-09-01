New Delhi: Central and state governments collected ₹1.12 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in August, up 30% from the receipts in the same month a year ago.

An official statement from the finance ministry said that total revenue of Centre in August after settlement was ₹55,565 crore and ₹57,744 crore for the states.

This is the second straight month of GST collections staying above ₹1.1 trillion after having fallen below that mark in June as mobility restrictions in parts of the country had affected sales in May. Prior to June, GST receipts had stayed above ₹1 trillion mark for nine months in a row.

“With the easing out of Covid restrictions, GST collection for July and August 2021 have again crossed ₹1 trillion, which clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections. The robust GST revenues are likely to continue in the coming months too," said the finance ministry.

Even as compared to the revenues of August 2019 of ₹98,202 crore--before the pandemic gripped the nation--the latest figure shows a growth of 14%, the statement said.

In August, revenue from domestic transactions including import of services showed 27% growth compared to revenue from that source in the same month last year.

MS Mani, senior director at Deloitte India said that most of the key manufacturing states have shown an increase of 25% to 35% in collections compared to the same period last year, indicating that the economic recovery may be faster in the current year.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY, said that with the increasing rate of vaccination and business supplies picking up, the uptrend in GST receipts is expected to continue in the coming months.

