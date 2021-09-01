Centre, states collect 1.12 trillion in GST in August

“With the easing out of Covid restrictions, GST collection for July and August 2021 have again crossed ₹1 trillion, which clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections. The robust GST revenues are likely to continue in the coming months too," said the finance ministry.

