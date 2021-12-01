NEW DELHI : Central and state governments collected ₹1.31 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in November, surpassing October collections, buoyed by festive and pent-up demand. This is the second-highest collection since the rollout of the indirect tax system in 2017.

November GST mop-up is 25% higher than the GST revenue collected in the same month last year and 27% higher than the receipt in the same month in FY20, said an official statement.

After regular settlements, the Centre collected ₹51,251 crore and states ₹53,782 crore in November. The Centre has also released ₹17,000 crore to states and union territories towards GST compensation on 3 November.

Finance ministry said in the statement that November GST collection is second only to that in April 2021, which related to year-end revenues. It has surpassed October collection, which also included the impact of returns required to be filed quarterly. This is very much in line with the trend in economic recovery, the ministry said.

“The recent trend of high GST revenues has been a result of various policy and administrative measures that have been taken in the past to improve compliance. Central tax enforcement agencies, along with the State counterparts have detected large tax evasion cases, mainly cases relating to fake invoices, with the help of various IT tools developed by GSTN that use the return, invoice and e-way bill data to find suspicious taxpayers," the ministry said. GSTN is the company that processes tax returns.

A large number of initiatives undertaken in the last one year like, enhancement of system capacity, nudging non-filers after last date of filing of returns, auto-population of returns and blocking of e-way bills have led to consistent improvement in the filing of returns over the last few months, the ministry said.

