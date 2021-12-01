Centre, states' GST collections cross 1.3 trillion in November

“The recent trend of high GST revenues has been a result of various policy and administrative measures that have been taken in the past to improve compliance. Central tax enforcement agencies, along with the State counterparts have detected large tax evasion cases, mainly cases relating to fake invoices, with the help of various IT tools developed by GSTN that use the return, invoice and e-way bill data to find suspicious taxpayers," the ministry said. GSTN is the company that processes tax returns.