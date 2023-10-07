Centre, states to informally discuss online gaming tax
As of 29 September, in the case of over a dozen states including National Capital Territory of Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, the respective legislative assemblies had not passed amendments to State GST laws
New Delhi: The implementation of 28% goods and service tax (GST) on online gaming, horse racing and casinos will informally figure in discussions at Saturday’s GST Council meeting as the Centre is keen to see the new regime takes effect without hassles, said a person informed about Centre-state discussions.