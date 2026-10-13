Centre to review GST reforms with states, plug gaps ahead of April 2027 rollout

New Delhi: The Centre plans to review the implementation of the latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) procedural reforms with states in three months to identify gaps and ensure the necessary changes are in place by April next year, a top government official said on Monday.
The government aims to complete all necessary changes well before the proposed implementation date of 1 April 2027, including legislative amendments and measures that can be introduced through executive orders, the official said, requesting anonymity. While some changes will require parliamentary approval, others can be implemented through administrative orders or amendments to rules and procedures. With all states on board, the government is confident of completing the exercise within the stipulated timeframe, the official added.