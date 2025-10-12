Mint Explainer | What the Centre’s capex growth is really hiding
It has been five years since the Centre raised the capex—from 2.1% of GDP in FY21 to 3.1% in FY26—in an attempt to boost the economy through multiplier effects. While a strong growth persisted this year, the headline growth figure hides more than it reveals about the real momentum.
The government’s capital expenditure has surged sharply in the first five months (April–August) of FY26. The Centre has already spent nearly 39% of its annual outlay of ₹11.2 trillion, marking a robust 43% year-on-year jump. But a closer look at the numbers tells a more nuanced story. Mint breaks it down.