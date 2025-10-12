How much is the real capex growth then?

The two outliers mentioned above accounted for 15% of the total capex until August. Once these two outliers are removed, the Centre’s spending comes down to ₹3.63 trillion in April-August, resulting in an average spending of ₹72,700 crore per month. While this is still 21.8% higher than the ₹59,700 crore average in the same period last year, it pales compared to the full-year average monthly spending of ₹87,700 crore.