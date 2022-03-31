Centre to borrow 8.45 lakh crore in first half of FY23

"The borrowing is scheduled to be completed in 26 weekly tranches of ₹32,000-33,000 crore. The borrowing will be spread under 2, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30 and 40 year securities and Floating Rate Bonds of various tenors. The share of borrowing under different maturities will be: 2 year (6.15%), 5 year (13.85%), 7 year (10.77%), 10 year (20%), 14 year (15.98%), 30 year (13.25%), 40 year (13.85%) and FRBs (6.15%). FRBs of various tenors will be issued on fortnightly basis," it said.

