Centre to borrow ₹8.45 lakh crore in first half of FY23
The Central government will borrow ₹8.45 lakh crore for the first half for fiscal 2022-23, according to official statement by Finance Ministry on Thursday.
Out of gross market borrowing of ₹14.31 lakh crore estimated for FY23, ₹8.45 lakh crore is planned to be borrowed in the first half, the ministry said.
"The borrowing is scheduled to be completed in 26 weekly tranches of ₹32,000-33,000 crore. The borrowing will be spread under 2, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30 and 40 year securities and Floating Rate Bonds of various tenors. The share of borrowing under different maturities will be: 2 year (6.15%), 5 year (13.85%), 7 year (10.77%), 10 year (20%), 14 year (15.98%), 30 year (13.25%), 40 year (13.85%) and FRBs (6.15%). FRBs of various tenors will be issued on fortnightly basis," it said.
On Feb 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a ₹39.45 lakh crore spending plan for the coming year and kept a wider than expected fiscal deficit in a bid to drive economic growth.
The government said it will continue to carry out switching of securities to smoothen the redemptions and also may continue to exercise greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notification.
Weekly borrowing under treasury bills in first quarter (Q1) of FY23 is expected to be ₹33,000-34,000 crore with net borrowing of ₹2.40 lakh crore during the quarter. There will be issuance of ₹13,000 crore under 91 DTBs, ₹12,000-13,000 crore under 182 DTBs and ₹8,000 crore under 364 DTBs in each auction to be held during the quarter.
To take care of temporary mismatches in Government account, the RBI has fixed the Ways and Mean Advances (WMA) limit for H1 of FY 2022-23 at ₹1,50,000 crore.
The government further said it is working with RBI to bring out a framework for issuance of sovereign green bonds, as announced by the finance minister in the Budget. The issuance of green Bonds will be announced once the preparatory work is completed.
