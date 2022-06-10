Centre to clarify on TDS on benefits, VDAs

“Clarifications by the government on the scope of virtual digital assets before the first advance tax instalment due date would be immensely helpful for businesses. There is a case for excluding non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the scope of virtual digital assets as the tax regime allows its taxation either as business income in the hands of a trader or as capital gain in the hands of an investor," said Sudhir Kapadia, national tax leader, EY. The first advance tax instalment is payable by 15 June.