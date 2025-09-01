GST countdown: Caution in states, confidence at Centre

Heartburn in state capitals looms over a landmark indirect tax reform expected this week, given that a proposal to rework rates and raise spending could also sap tax revenue.

While the Centre will assure states that it will examine their concerns at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting over Wednesday and Thursday, it does not plan to compensate them for losses like in the early years of GST, two people aware of the matter said.

The GST restructuring aims to simplify the current multi-tiered system into a two-slab structure of 5% and 18%, while removing the 12% and 28% rates and introducing a special 40% rate for luxury and "sin" goods. The restructuring is expected to shrink this year's combined GST collection by ₹50,000-55,000 crore.

Higher consumption

“States’ concerns around short-term revenue loss will be looked into. Increased consumption demand will help make up for any revenue impact as can be seen from past instances of tax rate cuts," said one of the two persons quoted above.

Officials from the Centre and states will meet a day before the GST Council's meeting. The Centre rarely makes its proposals to the GST Council known in advance. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcement of GST relief suggests the importance the government accords to delivering a consumption stimulus, following an income tax relief earlier this year, interest rate cuts and cooling inflation.

Ministers and representatives of eight states—Himachal Pradesh, Kerala Jharkhand, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal—met in New Delhi on Friday, seeking a compensation mechanism as had existed between FY18 and FY22. The eight states are ruled by parties other than the Bharatiya Janata Party, which governs at the Centre.

In the first five years of GST, the Centre compensated states for their revenue loss due to the GST shift, using a so-called compensation cess. The cess ended in 2022, but was extended for four years, and the cess revenue was used to repay loans that the Centre borrowed in covid years to help state finances. The cess comes to an end in March 2026.

Also Read | In charts: Auto sales revival may ride on GST overhaul

Compensation demand

While the eight states are pressing for a similar compensation for their revenue loss, the Centre is unlikely to agree, as it expects the increased consumption to balance out the loss of revenue.

The eight states will table a joint statement at the GST Council meeting voicing their concerns, a third person said. It will state that between FY18 and FY24, the net effective GST rate fell from 14.4% to 11.6% due to tax rate cuts. With the proposed reductions, it is expected to further fall below 10%, the person said on the condition of anonymity. Other than revenue-related concerns, states have no objection to the principle of tax rate rationalization, the person added.

However, the Centre hopes to rely on data showing that despite the cuts, GST revenue has improved.

In FY19, the monthly average gross GST collection rose nearly 6% from a year earlier despite multiple rounds of GST rate cuts, and the doubling of the monetary threshold for GST registration for businesses dealing in goods to ₹4 million in FY19, a pre-election year. In absolute terms, monthly average gross GST revenue collection of central and state governments had gone up sharply from over ₹92,500 crore in FY18 to over ₹98,100 crore in FY19 and to ₹1.84 trillion in FY25. So far this financial year, it has crossed ₹2 trillion.

In the years in between, combined gross GST receipts saw a contraction in the pandemic year of FY21 and a sharp rebound in subsequent two years, data showed.

Also Read | Eight states want GST rate cuts to be linked to revenue guarantee

State support

The Centre is confident of the GST Council clearing the tax restructure proposals, the first person cited above said, adding states have extended their support even while flagging their concerns.

“Definitely, with the proposed tax relief, prices of some goods, particularly of mass consumption, will go down. This would lead to some increase in domestic demand for those items," said DK Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India. “Some demand-side measures are needed because a number of commodities are getting affected because of tariff-related issues, particularly, textiles. For those sectors, the government is considering a demand-side response," he said.

An increase in consumption of goods in response to tax rate cut and price reduction will depend on the price elasticity of demand, said Suranjali Tandon, Associate Professor, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).

“It is a useful move to lower the tax on goods the demand for which are price sensitive, to give a boost to consumption. However, in certain other cases, a massive increase in demand may not take place for products that are not as sensitive to price changes and where expectations of slow wage growth may play role in consumer decision making," said Tandon.

Queries sent to the Union finance ministry and the GST Council Secretariat seeking comments remained unanswered.

The eight states are of the view that an additional duty should be levied on goods that will move from 28% to a new 40% slab, in place of the compensation cess. Also, proceeds of this new duty should be transferred to states.

Borrow, transfer

According to them, if there is any revenue gap after introducing a new duty on super-luxury goods like sports cars and sin goods like tobacco which will be placed in the 40% slab, the Centre should borrow from the market against future collection of this duty, and compensate states.

“The tax rationalisation proposals entail huge revenue losses to states. The tax reductions should reach the consumers. Also, given the huge revenue losses, states should be compensated," Kerala Finance minister K.N. Balagopal had told Mint on Friday after the ministers’ meeting. According to him, not getting compensated for revenue loss would affect states’ welfare and development spending.

These states are expected to suggest a five-year compensation scheme guaranteeing 14% annual revenue growth for states, which is the average of the annual GST revenue growth in the FY23-25 period.

A simpler structure with fewer rates will make GST easier to understand and follow, both for small businesses and large companies and hence it will be welcomed by businesses across sectors, said Sandeep Sehgal, Partner-Tax, AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm.

“That said, the transition will require preparation. Businesses should start reviewing their product and service categories, update billing and enterprise resource planning /accounting systems to reflect new tax rates, and assess how these changes could affect costs, pricing, and contracts," said Sehgal.

“For instance, a product currently taxed at 12% may shift to 18% or 5% under the new slabs, directly impacting margins and pricing. Importantly, companies must also revisit their pricing models — if GST rates are reduced, the benefit must flow to the end consumer. Passing on the benefit will not only build trust but also help businesses avoid future litigation under anti-profiteering provisions," added Sehgal.

For businesses, this is also the right time to reassess supply chains, rework contracts with vendors and customers, and train staff so they are ready for the new framework, said Sehgal.