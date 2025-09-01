GST countdown: Caution in states, confidence at Centre
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 6 min read 01 Sep 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
While states are pressing for compensation due to GST restructuring, the Centre does not favour one. While it's ready to look into their concerns, it feels a rise in consumption will offset any short-term revenue loss.
Heartburn in state capitals looms over a landmark indirect tax reform expected this week, given that a proposal to rework rates and raise spending could also sap tax revenue.
