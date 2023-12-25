Centre to finalize all SPVs for PM MITRA parks in early 2024

However, former president of Tirupur Exporters’ Association, Raja M Shanmugam, has a different view on PM MITRA. While Shanmugam appreciated the initiative he urged the government to concentrate on the comprehensive growth of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), which are significant contributors to the textile segment. “There is no doubt PM MITRA parks plan is an advanced scheme to scale up the textile industry, but it’s limited to large players. Textile industry is dominated by MSMEs, and Centre must keep this sector in focus and only then the clusters can grow."