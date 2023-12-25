Centre to finalize all SPVs for PM MITRA parks in early 2024

NEW DELHI :The government is in the final stages of creating special purpose vehicles for the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks to boost the textile sector. All formalities to establish SPVs will conclude early next year, two officials aware of the development said.
Seven parks are set to come up at Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, Warangal (Telangana), Navsari (Gujarat), Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Dhar (Madhya Pradesh), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Amravati (Maharashtra). SPVs were incorporated in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The process of setting up SPVs were initiated in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, and is in the final stages, one of the two officials said, seeking anonymity.
The ministry of textiles has been tasked with supervising implementing the PM MITRA park projects through an SPV, jointly established by the central and state governments for all parks. The Centre will cover 49% of the project cost, while the participating state governments will invest the remaining 51% of equity in paid-up capital, the second official said.
The textile ministry will be providing ₹800 crore for a greenfield park, and ₹500 crore for brownfield projects, while each state government will be supplying land and upgrade utility infrastructure for the proposed mega textile parks.
Industry leaders are hopeful that the PM MITRA parks will help create a world-class infrastructure for the textile sector.
Kulin Lalbhai, the chairman of CII National Committee on textiles & apparel, said: “I don’t have any specific comments to make on the current status of activity in SPV, but PM MITRA parks have a very ambitious vision to create a world class infrastructure through plug-and-play facilities with full sustainability also built in."
As India seeks to boost its global export share, the parks can play a pivotal role in catalysing scale for the country’s textile industry, Lalbhai, who is also vice-chairman of Arvind Fashion, said.
However, former president of Tirupur Exporters’ Association, Raja M Shanmugam, has a different view on PM MITRA. While Shanmugam appreciated the initiative he urged the government to concentrate on the comprehensive growth of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), which are significant contributors to the textile segment. “There is no doubt PM MITRA parks plan is an advanced scheme to scale up the textile industry, but it’s limited to large players. Textile industry is dominated by MSMEs, and Centre must keep this sector in focus and only then the clusters can grow."
Else, if you just give importance to large players, it will be limited to themselves only and because of that, growth of the industry and startups will get affected, Shanmugam added.
India aims to position itself as a sourcing and investment destination for textile by setting up PM MITRA parks, with an outlay of ₹70,000 crore for the next five years.
Queries to a textile ministry spokesperson on Saturday did not elicit any response till press time.
India is aggressively pursuing free trade agreements to bolster domestic growth through increased exports. However, high interest rates in the western markets led to muted demand. India has signed 13 regional and free-trade agreements with countries such as Japan, South Korea, members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc). Merchandise exports to these countries have been consistently growing over the past decade.