Centre to fully fund projects under its rural roads scheme

“The step taken by the Centre to fully fund the PMGSY is an aggressive move to develop rural roads which will lead to creation of jobs," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. In case states use their normal contribution of 40% of funds on the same projects, there will be acceleration of the same, he added. Sabnavis said the full-financing of such a scheme was clearly targeted to create jobs as road projects have a very high labour cost. “The net increment of jobs will depend on the schemes where the Centre would otherwise have directed funds. It can be assumed that this will be significant given that the Centre has stated that it is channelling funds in job-creating schemes," he said.