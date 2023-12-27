Centre to introduce advanced weather forecast systems in Noida, Pune

NEW DELHI : The ministry of earth sciences plans to set up two high-performance computers (HPCs) in Noida and Pune to enhance weather forecasting accuracy, in the face of shifting weather patterns leading to increasing instances of extreme rainfall.

“None of the weather prediction models anticipated the 90cm rainfall witnessed in the Kayalpatnam municipality in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu last week. Prediction of weather in tropical regions is difficult because of dynamic changes it undergoes in comparison to weather in higher latitudes," earth sciences secretary M. Ravichandran told reporters in Delhi after unveiling the new logo for the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which will mark its 150th anniversary next month.

“It is not the Indian (forecasting) model we are looking at. We are looking at a suite of models from Europe, US, India and Japan. None of the models could capture this type of process. This is because of the sea nearby and the sudden developments. To do forecasts well in advance, we need more observations, a better understanding of present weather pattern changes and a high-resolution model to run, for which more HPCs are required. In 2024 we will install two HPCs, which will be of high-resolution, while providing coverage of 6km from the existing 12km. One will be stationed in Pune and the other in Noida. These will allow us to predict widespread or extreme rain within 6 ks," Ravichandran added.

Kiren Rijuju, earth sciences minister, said they have a technology to ensure artificial rain, using the cloud seeding method, but will use it only in extreme circumstances. Such experiment could hurt climate for other parts. But the government has made it clear that over the next five years, the focus will be on weather modifications.

Since it is a highly technical subject, it is also a big question of how to use the technology, the minister said. “When I use the word weather management, it is playing with nature. But if it is critical for survival of humanity, it can be used. The weather system is so sensitive if you want to tweak the flow of monsoon here, it may cause a desertification somewhere else. We must think in terms of morality," Rijuju said.

Ravichandran emphasized the necessity for a cloud seeding technology policy. Artificially inducing rainfall will be a trade-off, with someone benefiting while another may face setbacks in terms of pace and timing, he said. “Whether we need to do (artificial rain), how much we have to do, where to do, we have to work out these things."

Over the next five years, the focus will be on weather modification, he said. A cloud-seeding experiment carried out by Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, in Solapur, Maharashtra, yielded 384 mm rainfall in 2018 and 422 mm in 2019 during the four-month monsoon season (June-September), which was an 18% relative enhancement in rainfall. The accumulated rainfall was seen over two hours after seeding the clouds.

The primary aim was to investigate the efficacy of hygroscopic seeding in deep convective clouds and to develop a cloud seeding protocol. The experiment used two aircraft for studying various cloud parameters and for seeding the clouds. The study found that cloud seeding is an effective strategy for enhancing rainfall in a region under suitable conditions.

Speaking at the event, IMD’s director-general M Mohapatra, said because of the monsoon mission — which was launched in 2012 to come up with accurate forecasts for short, medium, and long ranges — India can issue more accurate monthly forecasts for different geographical regions during the season.

“Earlier, there was only one forecast of the value of rainfall for the whole season. From that we are now (since 2021) releasing monthly forecast as well as for every State and even for different regions within a State. All these developments are possible due to monsoon mission. Newer products will certainly come up as IMD has moved from statistical model to dynamical model," Mohapatra said.