Economy
Centre to introduce advanced weather forecast systems in Noida, Pune
Summary
- The decision comes in the face of shifting weather patterns leading to rising instances of extreme rainfall
NEW DELHI : The ministry of earth sciences plans to set up two high-performance computers (HPCs) in Noida and Pune to enhance weather forecasting accuracy, in the face of shifting weather patterns leading to increasing instances of extreme rainfall.
