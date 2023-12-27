Centre to introduce advanced weather forecast systems in Noida, Pune

“It is not the Indian (forecasting) model we are looking at. We are looking at a suite of models from Europe, US, India and Japan. None of the models could capture this type of process. This is because of the sea nearby and the sudden developments. To do forecasts well in advance, we need more observations, a better understanding of present weather pattern changes and a high-resolution model to run, for which more HPCs are required. In 2024 we will install two HPCs, which will be of high-resolution, while providing coverage of 6km from the existing 12km. One will be stationed in Pune and the other in Noida. These will allow us to predict widespread or extreme rain within 6 ks," Ravichandran added.