Centre to launch critical mineral stockpile programme to secure rare-earth elements in India — Here's what we know

The central government is set to launch a National Critical Mineral Stockpile (NCMS) programme, which aims to ensure the availibity of rare earth elements in India, reported the news portal Economic Times, citing officials aware of the development on Monday, 13 October 2025.

According to the news portal's report, the government also aims to focus on involving the nation's private sector in the expansion of the domestic production of rare earth minerals in India.

“We are looking to create a two-month stockpile of rare earth elements under the programme, with a focus on private player participation,” a senior government official told the news portal. “The initial focus is on rare earth elements.”

India's move to launch a programme to boost the domestic production of rare earth magnets comes after China's decision to impose restrictions on the export of these elements.

Why are these rare earth elements important? These rare earth elements are essential for the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines and other green energy technology developments. China's restrictions on the same have created a global supply chain disruption in the market.

The official also told the news portal that the scope for the stockpile programme is to later expand and include other critical minerals in its arsenal.

“The scope will later expand to include other critical minerals,” the official said.

According to the US Geological Survey's 2025 report on rare earth minerals, elements such as Lanthanum, Promethium, Cerium, Europium, Dysprosium, and Gadolinium are among a total of 17 minerals that have high-tech applications due to their unique magnetic and electrical properties.

How does this help India? According to the ET report, the programme will help the central government's efforts to boost the production of rare earth magnets. A ministry panel had approved a ₹7,300 crore incentive scheme to promote the production of rare earth magnets, with a target of 6,000 tonnes over the next five years.

The government has reportedly pledged ₹500 crore to “guard against supply disruptions and ensure mineral availability for domestic use.”

This comes amid US President Donald Trump's threat to impose 100% tariffs on China if it continues to restrict the export of rare earth minerals.

Experts told the news portal that while maintaining a stockpile is crucial to the NCMM’s success, India's technological capacity to extract rare earths from domestic reserves remains a key challenge, as most supplies are currently imported into the nation.