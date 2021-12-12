Centre to organise ‘innovation week’ to encourage startup ecosystem in India

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Centre will organise a first of its kind innovation week to encourage a startup ecosystem in India in January 2022. The event, organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), will be held as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which celebrates the innovation ecosystem in India. It'll also mark the 6th anniversary of the 'Startup India' initiative launch.

The innovation week aims to bring together India's key startups, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and other national or international stakeholders to exchange knowledge on best practices on nurturing startup ecosystems.

The innovation week aims to bring together India's key startups, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and other national or international stakeholders to exchange knowledge on best practices on nurturing startup ecosystems.

The event will help provide market access opportunities to startups and mobilise capital investment. It'll also showcase high-quality, high technology and innovations from India. The main themes are international engagements, market access and incubation support, funding support to start-ups.

Startups, incubators, accelerators, mentors, venture capital (VC) funds, investors, government e-marketplace (GeM), corporates, students, entrepreneurs, ecosystem enablers, government officials will take part in the event. It'll also feature a dedicated exhibition area for select startups. Mentoring and incubation support will also be provided with partnering agencies such as AIM NITI Aayog, DST, DBT, MeitY, DPIIT, and Invest India.

A panel comprising high-level domain experts, incubator, and investor network will shortlist the most promising startups through a robust process, a statement said.