Centre to set up 16th Finance Commission by November end: Finance secretary

Centre to set up 16th Finance Commission by November end: Finance secretary2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 02:27 PM IST
The government is expected to constitute the 16th Finance Commission by the end of November, according to the finance secretary. The Finance Commission is a constitutional body that makes suggestions on Centre-state financial relations, including the division of tax between the Centre and states
The 16th Finance Commission is expected to be formed by year end, to initiate the layout of centre-state financial relations for coming five years. Th Finance Commission will be formed by the end of November, said finance secretary T V Somanathan.
